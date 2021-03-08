Joanna Gaines Reveals Tattoo Details of Her Tribute for Husband Chip When He Dies

✖

Neither Joanna Gaines nor Chip Gaines currently has any tattoos, as far as public knowledge is concerned, but Joanna recently revealed that there is one piece of ink she may one day receive. During Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos, a new special documenting the expansion of the Gaines' Waco, Texas shopping and dining center, Joanna shared that she plans to get a tattoo of Chip's favorite number, 16, should he predecease her.

"We decided to name Chip's shop No. 16. It's his favorite number. Anything we get of his now — his undies, his white tee shirts — we put No. 16 in it. It's a thing," she explained while touring one of the Silos' stores, named No. 16 and stocked with Chip's favorite things. In addition to Chip's favorite number, 16 has also become "a family number," which their kids use on their sports jerseys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

"You've even inherited it a little bit," Chip told Joanna, who nodded. "I always say, when he dies, I'll go 'one, six' right there," she said, indicating the inside of her wrist. Joanna also offered the tattoo idea of "a squirrel," though she didn't elaborate on the suggestion.

Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos began streaming on Discovery+ on Friday, Feb. 26, ahead of the launch of the couple's Magnolia Network app on July 15. Magnolia Network is scheduled to launch in January 2022, and Discovery+ is currently airing episodes of several of the network's shows, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

"With the pandemic, vendors have gotten so creative," Joanna shared During discovery+'s recent TCA panel. "There's so many vendors that just literally text me their lot and say, 'Hey, I've got this and this and this,' and that's how I incorporate a lot of the antiques you'll see on this new series with Fixer Upper: Welcome Home."

The network will also highlight a number of new faces, all of whom have been following protocols when it comes to filming. "I would say with a lot of our talent, the one thing we really encourage is obviously we have to be smart about how we do this from a production standpoint and be safe," Joanna shared. "And so the way everyone's doing it is following the protocols."