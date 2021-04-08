Joanna Gaines Stirs the Pot in 'Magnolia Table' Season 2 Sneak Peek

✖

Joanna Gaines is heading back to the kitchen for Magnolia Table Season 2, and fans are getting their first look at the new season in a new sneak peek. After it was confirmed earlier in April that the Fixer Upper star's cooking show would be returning for not one, but two more seasons following its debut this year, the TODAY Show shared an exclusive look at the upcoming season on Thursday, which may spark some heated debate about the pronunciation of one word.

In the minute-long clip, Gaines can be seen expertly making some melted caramel, but she stirs more than just her delicious creation as she stirs the pot about how exactly you pronounce the word. As she busies herself at the stove, she quips, "the Gaines, we all say 'caramel,' but I think it's 'caramel,'" and asks, "How do you spell caramel? C-A-R-A. Caramel." The renovation star jokes that she's "been saying caramel wrong my whole life." Regardless of how she pronounces it, she's an expert at making it, Gaines showing a pot-melted caramel to the camera as she states, "Caramel. It doesn't matter how you say it. It smells really good."

We have an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of “Magnolia Table” with @joannagaines! pic.twitter.com/e98VMMhGap — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2021

The humorous clip came just a week after The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Magnolia Table has been renewed for two additional seasons. The series is one of the flagships for the Gaines' upcoming Magnolia Network and debuted on Discovery's new streaming service, discovery+, in January. The series shows Gaines making dishes from her multiple cookbooks in an on-brand rustic kitchen that was previously a flour mill, and also showcases her cooking fails, with Gaines, in a "making of" episode of Magnolia Table, explaining that she "started feeling like, 'Oh this is not real, this is more produced.'" She said while in production, she realized, "'Hey if I'm going to do this, it's going to be me really cooking something, start to finish. Don't stop me. If I mess up, we show it.'" News of the renewal was shared along with a first-look video of Season 2, which showed Gaines' husband, Chip, and the couple's children even getting on the fun.

Similar to Season 1, new episodes of Magnolia Table Season 2 will arrive weekly on discovery+. Fans can find the episodes on the Magnolia preview section of the platform. Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, April 9. Season 3 is currently expected to drop three months later when the couple’s Magnolia Network officially debuts as a digital network., which is set to launch on Thursday, July 15 on discovery+ and a Magnolia app. The couple previously said their goal for Magnolia Network "has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic."