Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Baby No. 5

There’s going to be a new addition to the Fixer Upper family!

Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed Tuesday that they were expecting their fifth baby in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which is from a baby.

The HGTV couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

This may be part of the reason the couple decided to end their hit show after the ongoing fifth season, announcing in September that they wanted to spend more time as a family.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason,” Joanna told The Huffington Post.

However, as fans speculated the queen of shiplap might be expecting another child in October, she brushed off the rumors.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” she told ET Online at the time. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.’”