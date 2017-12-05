Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Has ‘Successful’ Second Heart Surgery

ABC has announced that the 7-month-old son of late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has successfully completed a second heart surgery.

Kimmel’s son “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning,” the network said in a statement released on Monday. ABC also said that Kimmel would not be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live and that a surprise celebrity guest host would fill in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We now know that guest host was Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, according to EW.

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed William John “Billy” back in April, and very shortly after his birth the infant was forced to undergo heart surgery due to a condition known as “the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.”

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel explained in a famously heartfelt monologue back in May. At the time, he added that despite the successful open-heart surgery, Billy would need another operation between 3 and 6 months old.

During his hosting duties on the show, Pratt took a brief moment to reveal Billy’s successful surgery to the audience, and then added a message to the host and his family saying, “We’re thinking of you guys. We’re sending you out love, our payers, lots of both tonight.”

He then announced that Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy would also take on hosting duties on the show while Kimmel is out for the remainder of the week.