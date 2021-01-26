Jimmy Kimmel Ripped for Joke About Ignoring Politics
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is getting ripped on social media, after making a joke about ignoring politics. Over on Twitter, Kimmel quipped that "it feels good to only have to worry about a deadly pandemic now." This is apparently a jab at Donald Trump, the former U.S. President who recently vacated office after losing the 2020 election to new president Joe Biden.
The little quip has not been going over so great with his virtual audience, however, as many seemed to take to joke as meaning that Kimmel believes politics is completely irrelevant now, or that he simply feels like we can stop paying attention. This, many argue, comes across privileged. Others have appeared to take the joke as downplaying the seriousness of the deadly coronavirus. "Love you, truly, but this is a bad tweet," one user replied. Scroll down to see more responses from other Twitter users.
"For me, it feels good to not worry because we have actual competent leadership in place to deal with it."
"Are you feeling okay? It’s time to see your optometrist and check your vision. We just switched to Hunger Games."
lol pic.twitter.com/Ksj0NWkv1Z— crunchwrapsuprememe (@crunchwrapgirl) January 24, 2021
"I'm pretty sure we still have to worry."
"Credit card bills, mortgage, electricity, gas, internet. That’s a list of things I’m worried about personally."
D. 0. U. C. H. E. pic.twitter.com/9rRWNLe5h7— my Mission•Never Forget 1/6/21🇺🇸 (@MizLizTish) January 25, 2021
"We love you Jimmy but this is a very privileged and problematic take."
"What about when my mom wakes up one morning unable to see out of one eye, which required emergency surgery to repair and loses her home in the aftermath because of the bills?"
"I have a long list of mutual aid groups, bail funds, and others still in crisis you can afford to help if that's all you've got on your worry list."
Lol— JAKE FLORES (@feraljokes) January 23, 2021