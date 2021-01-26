Jimmy Kimmel Ripped for Joke About Ignoring Politics

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is getting ripped on social media, after making a joke about ignoring politics. Over on Twitter, Kimmel quipped that "it feels good to only have to worry about a deadly pandemic now." This is apparently a jab at Donald Trump, the former U.S. President who recently vacated office after losing the 2020 election to new president Joe Biden.

The little quip has not been going over so great with his virtual audience, however, as many seemed to take to joke as meaning that Kimmel believes politics is completely irrelevant now, or that he simply feels like we can stop paying attention. This, many argue, comes across privileged. Others have appeared to take the joke as downplaying the seriousness of the deadly coronavirus. "Love you, truly, but this is a bad tweet," one user replied. Scroll down to see more responses from other Twitter users.