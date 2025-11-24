Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican Reggae Singer, Actor and Icon, Dead at 81

Jimmy Cliff, the Grammy-winning musician who helped spread reggae’s popularity around the world, has died. He was 81.

Cliff’s family announced his death Monday on Instagram. “It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” began his wife, Latifa Chambers. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chambers continued, “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Jamaican singer Jimmy Cliff sings on stage in London, England, August 19, 1970. (Photo by TPLP/Getty Images)

Chambers also went on to thank Cliff’s doctor and medical team, “as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process.”

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace,” she concluded. “I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date.”

Cliff’s family, which also included daughter Lilty and son Aken, signed off, “See you and we see you Legend. Latifa , Lilty and Aken”

Cliff is best known for his songs “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “The Harder They Come,” which featured in a 1972 movie of the same name that featured the musician. Cliff also collaborated with the Rolling Stones and Paul Simon during his career and had his songs covered by Bruce Springsteen and Willie Nelson.

Jimmy Cliff performs at Riviera ’76 Jazz Festival circa 1976 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by PL Gould/Images/Getty Images)

Cliff was born in Jamaica in 1944 and was just 14 years old when he first got a taste of fame with his local hit “Hurricane Hattie.” He would go on to win two Grammy awards and score seven more nominations, becoming one of only two Jamaican artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining Bob Marley in the distinction in 2010.

Just before his death, Cliff was also the only living reggae musician to hold the Order of Merit, the highest honor granted by the Jamaican government for achievements in the arts and sciences.

Following a creative resurgence in 2012 that led to his Grammy-winning album “Rebirth,” Cliff said, as per his website, “Now, I feel I have not completed what I’m here on this planet to do. I have to say what I have to say and do what I have to do via music and films. Every morning I wake up, that keeps me going.”