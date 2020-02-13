Jim Carrey Slammed for ‘Unacceptable’ Remarks About Female Journalist on His ‘Bucket List’

Jim Carrey is the subject of backlash after making an ill-received joke this week. During an interview with Heat Magazine about his role in Sonic the Hedgehog, journalist Charlotte Long asked him about his long spanning career.

“In the film, Sonic has a bucket list. I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?” asked Long, who Page Six reported posted the interview on her private Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just you,” Carrey responded, as Long laughed and covered her mouth. “That’s it, it’s all done now.”

“Wow,” Long responded. “I don’t know what to say to that!”

“Just own it,” Carrey said, also laughing.

However, not everyone thought his words were funny. Twitter users immediately replied, calling Carrey a “sleazeball” and his words “unacceptable.”

“Such a huge [fan] of [Jim Carrey] but lost respect for him today,” one user wrote. “This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!”

“Look up ‘sleazeball’ in the dictionary and there’s a photo of [Jim Carey],” another user said, as reported by Page Six.

A third wrote, “Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you’re a legend x.”

Still others admitted they just saw it as a joke that didn’t land.

“soooo.. obviously i’m one of the few that didn’t see it as creepy? just [Jim Carrey] makin a joke… yeah, maybe not the best one,” someone said. “Still, kudos [Charlotte Long] for laughin it off & carrying on professionally like a champ.”

Carrey plays the villain Dr. Robotnik in the live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise by Sega, which this theaters Friday. Fox News reports that in the interview, Long went on to ask, “What’s been your best bucket list moment in your life, when you look back as something you always wanted to achieve and you did it, and you think, ‘Wow. I can’t believe I did it.’”

Carrey responded, “There’s so many things. Honest to God they just keep coming. I asked early on for a lot. I made myself a $10 million check for services that would one day be rendered. That came true. I asked to do the kind of roles that keep reintroducing themselves to new generations of people and that came true. I’m just constantly pinching myself, I’m black and blue.”