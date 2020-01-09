Jillian Michaels’ Response Following Lizzo Body Shaming Comments Stirs Social Media

Jillian Michaels’ effort to calm the controversy sparked following her comments about “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo is only swirling up new heat. On Wednesday, just hours after facing accusations of body-shaming the singer for comments made on BuzzFeed News’ live morning show AM to DM, Michaels took to social media to address the controversy, stating that while “we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving,” it is important “to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity.”

The celebrity trainer, who previously appeared as a trainer on The Biggest Loser, only found herself facing more backlash after her statement was made.

“The problem here is that you commented on her body and worse, on television,” wrote one critic. “If that isn’t fat shaming I don’t know what is. You had no right to comment on someone else’s body, no one does. As a ‘professional’ trainer you should know how damaging this is. Do better.”

“You do know that someone that’s fat does not automatically mean they’re unhealthy or obese,” pointed out another. “Same way that someone that’s skinny does not automatically mean they’re healthy.”

“she says ‘i would never wish these on anyone’ after predicting lizzo will become diabetic purely based on the way she looks,” responded a third. “i get that youve been chasing clout since the biggest loser got canceled but im sure there are better ways.”

“Why do you think it’s okay to celebrate and make a career out of your body and believe it’s not okay for Lizzo to live her life in hers?” asked one person. “If you get cancer, diabetes, etc, can we judge you too?”

“It’s not your job to care about Lizzo’s health unless she asks for your input,” tweeted another. “You don’t get to shit all over someone doing the hard work of loving themselves and cite ‘well, they’re fat, so they must be unhealthy, so they aren’t allowed to be celebrated as beautiful.’”

Michaels had found herself in the hot seat after Lizzo, who is known for body positive anthems and has not shied away from opening up about her own past struggles with her body image, was brought up in a discussion about celebrities who promote self-acceptance and body positivity.

After questioning “why are we celebrating her body” and not her music and stating how “it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” much of social media criticized Michaels for body shaming.