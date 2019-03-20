Jessica Simpson Unveils Daughter Birdie’s Full Name, Birth Weight

Jessica Simpson finally gave birth to baby number three on Wednesday, unveiling baby Birdie to the world on social media. The first image came on Instagram, but Simpson gave a bit more info about the newborn baby girl on Twitter.

Adding some details along with the first photo of Birdie, Simpson revealed that the baby’s full name would be Birdie Mae Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simpson also added that the baby was born 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

The black and white photo doesn’t give us a great glimpse of the baby just yet, but it is a fitting shot given the swift nature of the news breaking.

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson announced the impending arrival of their third child back in September 2018, with the former reality star delivering updates to fan all along the way. The pair have two previous children together, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

The former pop star first revealed the baby’s first name in January with a baby shower photo on Instagram. The image itself featured Jessica and her daughter Maxwell embracing with the word’s “birdies nest” above them. Commenters at the time were puzzled by the image and investigated “Birdie” as the name for the baby.

“Birdie is a nickname for Elizabeth and Beatrice among other names. And was extremely popular in the 1880s,” one comment pointed out at the time. “I’m meeting a lot of baby these days with similar names.”

Simpson hasn’t been shy about sharing her pregnancy with fans on social media. She has covered the great moments and the stressful moments. The former reality star hasn’t been afraid to show off her baby bump and still show that she can feel sexy. But at the same time, she has detailed many of the struggles she’s faced.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” the former pop star revealed on Instagram. She also shared photos of her severely swollen feet while asking for tips from followers on how to help relieve the pressure. This led to the star trying cupping in order to help counter the issues.

Simpson told Entertainment Tonight that her children were excited to get a new sibling and take part in all of the activities that come with caring for a baby.

“They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter, is just so happy that it’s a girl,” Simpson admitted during the interview. “They ask me the craziest questions that I can’t say on TV … ‘How does the baby come out?’ ‘Where does the milk come from, I don’t understand!’ I’m a little bit too honest, and Eric’s like, ‘I don’t think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I’m scaring my kids, I think.”