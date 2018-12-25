Jessica Simpson Shows off Baby Bump in Family Christmas Photo

Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her soon-to-be-growing family!

The pregnant “Public Affair” singer stepped out with her husband, Eric Johnson, and two kids, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, for a church outing on Christmas Eve, she shared on Instagram Monday.

Simpson looks festive and glowing in an ankle-length, velvet emerald dress, covering her baby bump with a stylish black bag. Johnson and Ace, meanwhile, rock a seasonal plaid, while Maxwell shows off her inner diva with a leopard print dress and fur vest.

“Church ready,” she captioned the shot, adding the hands up emoji, Christmas tree, green heart and prayer hand before adding, “#THEJOHNSONS”

Fans were taken by Simpson’s pregnancy style, sounding off on her look in the comment section.

“What a beautiful family!” one wrote. “Jessica you look gorgeous! I’m not sure how far along you are but I had my little one two weeks ago and I know I was miserable towards the end! I don’t see how you can still put on heels! You’re a trooper!”

Another added, “Merry Christmas. Not only is your family beautiful, you guys are the best dressed.”

Simpson announced in September that she and Johnson would be welcoming a third baby into their family, writing on Instagram, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

The couple, first married in 2014, apparently changed their mind about expanding their family, after Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that she and her husband wouldn’t be having any other kids.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” she said at the time.”They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

“I’m not pregnant,” she added. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

In May, however, she admitted to experiencing a bit of “baby fever” when talking with Entertainment Tonight.

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC