Jessica Simpson Shares Photo From Backyard View Near Where Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crashed

Jessica Simpson is sharing her heartbreaking account of watching first responders rushing to the scene of the tragic Calabasas helicopter crash Sunday that resulted in the death of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As she continued to process the tragedy Monday, Simpson shared a photo of the sun coming through the clouds seen from her backyard taken by husband Eric Johnson on Instagram.

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” she wrote. “We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.”

“My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment,” she continued, ending with a message to Braynt’s wife. “Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss.”

Simpson is one of countless celebrities sending their condolences to the Bryant family after such a horrible tragedy, some of whom are even close family friends. Sunday, Jennifer Lopez, who along with future husband Alex Rodriguez has been close to the Bryant family, took to Instagram with a gallery of family photos and a touching tribute.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most,” Lopez wrote. “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.”

“The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day,” she continued. “Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.”

