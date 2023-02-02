Jessica Simpson Says 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her - and He Wasn't Single

Jessica Simpson published a new short story on Wednesday, and it includes a shocking story from her past. In Movie Star, Simpson revealed that a "massive movie star" tried to seduce her, even though he was not single at the time. The story was written by Amazon Original Stories and is now available.

In an excerpt from the story PEOPLE published, Simpson recalled how this incident happened in early September 2001, after she had spent a summer apart from her first real boyfriend, Nick. She attended a red carpet party when a man only identified as "Movie Star" walked up to her. Her bodyguard introduced her, but Movie Star said he was already aware of Simpson, who was 21 at the time. The bodyguard was also friends with Movie Star.

"As our mutual friend, my bodyguard talked, this megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down," Simpson wrote. "Like he was undressing me with his eyes, which was fine because I had plenty of reasons to ditch that outfit and change." When Movie Star began small talk, he "leaned in" and Simpson began realizing, "Oh, this is what it's like to be hit on." The man put his hand on her hip and leaned in to begin talking softly to her.

"I felt a funny feeling," Simpson wrote. "I watched his lips move, but the rest of the world was in a dreamy focus. I was a big reader to make up for dropping out of high school, so I had read enough of Jane Austen and the Brontë sisters to know what was happening. This wasn't love, but it was something dreamy. This is what they talk about when they talk about swooning, I thought. This is one of those swoon moments." Simpson said she made "some excuse" and escaped Movie Star. "I wish I could say I was playing it cool," Simpson wrote. "I later found out this was seen as 'playing hard to get.'"

After the story was published, Simpson told PEOPLE she thought she would never share it. "The whole period was very surreal," she said of her early days in Hollywood. "There were times I had a lot of fun, don't get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolated because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn't know who was trustworthy and who was not."

The incident taught Simpson that you cannot always take people at their word, no matter how persuasive they are. That may seem obvious, "but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well." Simpson also learned not to betray herself and diminish her self-worth. That feels "so much better than immediate gratification if it means living a lie. She also learned that Hollywood has a different definition of monogamy.

Simpson, 42, was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. She is now married to retired NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Today, she is a successful clothing designer and best-selling author, but she continues to record music. As for Movie Star, Simpson would only say that he is "still" a movie star.

"I have learned that self-love is one of the keys to really loving someone else and that a true love will never make you question yourself or what's real," she told PEOPLE. "Thanks to my amazing soulmate and husband, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."