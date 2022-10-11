Jessica Simpson's Memoir Adapted Into a TV Show, 'Full House' Favorite to Star

Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, is being turned into a TV show of the same name. Variety reported that Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot based on the memoir, which was published in early 2020. The publication also reported that the main roles have already been cast, with Full House star John Stamos set to appear in the show.

Open Book will star Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a young singer based on Simpson herself. Stamos will portray Butch, an older musician who writes songs for Sadie. Eventually, Sadie and Butch's relationship goes beyond their musical collaborations. Variety reported that Simpson will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Amazon has also released an official logline for the project, which highlights how Sadie's journey will mirror Simpson's own career.

"'Open Book' follows pop star Sadie Sparrow's mid-twenties rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way," the description reads. "Touching on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, 'Open Book' follows Sadie's unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life."

On Tuesday, Simpson took to Instagram to express her excitement over this new project. She posted a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing the news, writing alongside the image, "I finally get to say what I have been wantin' to say for years now so bear with me as I type through streaming (pun intended) tears of joy and Grace (another pun I can't tell you about yet [winky face emoji])." She continued, "Open Book has opened the door to all of my wildest dreams as an artist, author and entertainer. This project holds my heart completely, infatuates my mind on every level, and deeply seduces my soul to the core."

Simpson went on to praise the production team behind Open Book, which includes writer Tom Kapinos and director and executive producer Adam Bernstein. The "With you" singer shared that "all [stars] have aligned" to create the perfect team for the show. She wrote about the team, "Y'all have made me feel safe inside my passion with leadership when I've wanted to fall into insecurities. Ya'll continued to remind me thru this entire process to walk through my fears."