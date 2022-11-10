Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Jessica Simpson Marriage

Nick Lachey may have gotten a little shady during the Love is Blind reunion. As E! News noted, Nick seemingly shaded his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, during the reunion, which he co-hosted with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. The moment came when he joked with one of the Love is Blind stars about getting things right the "second time" around when it comes to marriage.

During the reunion, Nick shared a moment with Matt Bolton, who previously opened up about his first marriage while courting Colleen Reed. Nick joked with Matt that marriage "is always better the second time." The pair then fist bumped, with Matt saying, "Cheers, bud." While Nick joked about his first marriage, Love is Blind viewers didn't laugh along. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his quip, with one person writing, "Nick Lachey DID NOT just say 'hey marriage is always better the second time, right?' Oh my God." Another wrote, "Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me."

Before getting married to Vanessa, Nick was in a relationship with Simpson. They were married for four years before they split in 2006. In Simpson's memoir Open Book, she did address her first marriage, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The book features journal entries that Simpson wrote, including one in which she expressed how hurt she was that Nick moved on so quickly (with Vanessa) after the end of their marriage. She wrote, "So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me. I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Simpson previously told ET she and Nick experienced some "tension" in their marriage once she began getting more successful. This tension ultimately led to the end of their marriage. She said, "With Nick, I was 22 years old when we got married... Once I started to get endorsement deals that were separate from him, there was a little bit of tension. [The press] put us as a trophy couple that we actually weren't." Both Simpson and Nick have moved on following the end of their relationship. Nick wed Vanessa in 2011 and has since welcomed three children with her — Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix. As for Simpson, she married Eric Johnson in 2014 and has welcomed three children with him — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.