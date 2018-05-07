Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes in Newly Released Photos

Jessica Simpson brought out the Daisy Dukes recently, after staying away from them for several years after she starred in the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard movie.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old was seen in Malibu, wearing white short-shorts with a jean shirt and a white shirt. She also sported an Oakland Athletics hat. Her shirt was tied up to expose her stomach. She also wore heavy winter boots that looked very out of place in the sun.

Simpson’s two children – 6-year-old Maxwell Drew Johnson and 4-year-old Ace Knute Johnson – were also with their mother on her outing.

According to the Daily Mail, Simpson’s father, 60-year-old Joe Simpson, and her husband, 38-year-old former football player Eric Johnson also had some fun in the sun.

Simpson also posted other photos showing herself wearing short Daisy Dukes shorts. On Instagram, she hung out at a Greatest Showman-themed party to mark Maxwell’s birthday. She wore blue shorts with red, knee-high boots.

In March 2017, Simpson posed in short denim Daisy Dukes for a Spring 2017 ad for her fashion collection.

“Media scrutiny sucks. I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it,” Simpson said in a Women’s Health interview last year about the attention her body image receives. “I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014, but started dating in 2010. She recently hinted at expanding their family.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson told Entertainment Tonight in April. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

However, Simpson told ET the couple is not really sure if they would like to have another child.

“We always practice,” Simpson said. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Then again, the designer told Ellen Degeneres last year that she was not expecting and did not plan on adding to the family any time soon.

“I’m not pregnant,” Simpson said. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

