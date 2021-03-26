Jessica Simpson Reveals if John Mayer Apologized to Her For Sexual Comments

✖

Jessica Simpson explains she's not in a place where she expects an apology from her ex John Mayer. "No, I definitely don't feel that I am owed an apology," the "With You" singer reveals on the Tamron Hall Show. In her memoir Open Book, she gives readers her side of the "embarrassing" incident where Mayer reportedly made multiple regarding the couple's sex life in a 2010 issue of PlayBoy, calling the experience "sexual napalm." "I mean, you can't take it back. And I'm a very forgiving person but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir, if I'm gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and very also in love, or seemingly."

Simpson adds that she felt "floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," in her autobiography. "A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about." She continued saying that she "wouldn't expect an apology," nor did she believe "there's a need for an apology, because I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they're sorry." "He might not be sorry and that's OK," she said. “To talk about anybody sexually is kind of disrespectful. But that’s on him."

Tamron Hall also asked Simpson if she'd watched the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which she responded sharing that she had no plans to watch it because it would be "so hard" to watch because she personally knows Spears and "what she went through." Simpson and Spears have shared a friendship for years. "If I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I lived it," Simpson said.

"It's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being, because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" she continued. While she admits the "Gimme More" singer has a huge platform, Simpson reminds viewers that their words have effects on people –– even famous stars. "You can only take so much," she said. "You can only allow people in and attacking you until you have to really put your guard up," she said.