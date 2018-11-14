Jessica Simpson Reveals Firefighters Saved Her Home From California Wildfires

Jessica Simpson is counting her blessings as the pregnant star revealed Tuesday that her California home had been saved by first responders from the wildfires ravaging the state and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The Newlyweds alum tweeted a photo of some of the firefighters involved with saving her property and expressed her gratitude in the caption.

“Eternally grateful for the firefighters, strike teams, emergency responders, and all the men and women who helped save our home,” she wrote. “Words cannot begin to express our gratitude to you.”

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are currently expecting a little girl, they announced in September. They already share 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace.

There are three fires are currently burning in California — the Woolsey, Hill and Camp Fire.

According to CalFire, as of Tuesday morning, the Camp Fire was on 30 percent contained, having already burned 125,000 acres, destroying more than 7,600 structures and homes and killing 42 people.

The Woolsey Fire has killed two people so far and is an estimated 35 percent contained, having burned more than 96,000 acres. The Hill Fire in Ventura County has burned about 4,500 acres and is 90 percent contained.

Numerous celebrities have spoken out about being affected by the fire, including Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus, in a series of tweet Sunday, revealed that her house “no longer stands,” writing, “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

She continued, “I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA county Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

The Red Cross has mobilized volunteers to help evacuees in the state. You can make a donation at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

