Jessica Simpson's New Pool Photo Reveals She Barely Escaped Being Decked by Baseball in the Face

Jessica Simpson is currently at home quarantining with her family, and judging by her latest photo, she isn't able to get much downtime. On Sunday, April 26, Simpson shared a snap of herself catching some rays in her pool, wearing a bikini as she floated on a raft. A small splash was visible on the right side of her head, which she attributed to a dangerously aimed baseball from her 6-year-old son, Ace Knute.

"Attempted gettin' some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face," the singer wrote in her caption. "Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat." She finished her message with a crying laughing emoji, sharing that she got a laugh out of the scary scenario. Along with Ace, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share daughters Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1, both of whom appeared in a family selfie that Simpson posted to celebrate Easter on April 12.

The Open Book author shared a slideshow of photos that included a snap of the group all wearing coordinating tie dye sweatpants, Simpson and Maxwell in bunny ears, a photo of Birdie sitting in front of a pile of toys, a snap of Maxwell and Ace outside looking for eggs, the group posing with two giant stuffed animals and a shot of Simpson, Johnson and Ace all snoozing on the couch. "It was a different kind of Easter at the Johnson house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family," Simpson wrote. "The kiddos were very happy the bunny wore his mask and gloves."

Simpson's other quarantine activities have included cooking and cleaning, the latter of which she joked about by recreating her 2003 Rolling Stone cover, which featured Simpson wearing a white tank top, a white pair of panties and pink patent pumps, smiling at the camera as she pushed a Swiffer mop with a headline proclaiming her "Housewife of the Year." Her updated edition was a snap of the designer standing in her house wearing a black tie-dye sweatsuit, a bandana in her hair and a number of cleaning supplies in her arms, her caption proclaiming, "Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days."