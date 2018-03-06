Jessica Simpson Posts Bizarre, Masked Oscars Photo

Jessica Simpson is nothing if not candid on social media, and the mom of two was at it again with a delightfully hilarious Oscars photo that had her seeing gold.

Simpson used Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself donning a gold face mask with holes for her eyes and mouth, which she used to stare at the camera and stick out her tongue.

“And the Oscar goes to…,” the designer wrote, adding the hashtags #PutMeOnYourMantel and #Oscars.

Masks like these have become increasingly popular in the beauty community as of late, with the awkward appearance second to the benefits they have on your skin. Thankfully, looking like a creepy gold statue is only temporary.

Aside from letting fans in on her beauty routine, Simpson also often shares snaps of her two kids with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell and son Ace.

Recently, she gave her followers a peek at 4-year-old Ace’s bedtime routine, posting a photo of her son standing in front of a chart on the wall and giving the camera an enthusiastic thumbs up.

“Thumbs up for our new bedtime routine,” Simpson shared.

The routine appears to involve said chart, which seemingly features tasks Ace must check off with a sticker before he goes to sleep each night.

Simpson’s fellow moms loved her son’s new routine, with some sharing their own stories and others complimenting the 37-year-old’s parenting.

“You’re such a great momma!!!” wrote one fan. “All these routines and goals are so important to foster their independence!”

“OMG I’m stealing this one!!” added another.

A third shared, “We just printed out that same chart and started yesterday! Good luck!”

“Love the wallpaper and sticker chart!” wrote a fourth. “Excellent parenting!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson