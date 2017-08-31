'Newlyweds' Producer Reveals Details That Allegedly Fueled Jessica Simpson And Nick Lachey’s Divorce

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey called off their marriage back in 2006, but before their divorce, the couple starred on the reality show Newlyweds where they documented their life together. Now, a former producer for the show is dishing on working with the couple in the time leading up to their divorce, saying there was "tension" between the pair.

In a new interview with Complex, Sue Kolinsky dished on the "tension" between the pair, as well as the show's success and Simpson's "dumb blonde" act.

The Internet Is Not Happy With Jessica Simpson's Father's Day Post

"You could feel there was tension between the two of them," Kolinsky said. "They were very different people. He was a blue collar guy — he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother [Drew Lachey] would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste. In the end they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young; I think he's seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father [Joe Simpson] thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life."

As for Simpson's infamous "chicken or fish" line, Kolinsky thinks it was the real deal.

MORE: Jessica Simpson Shares Topless Pool Photo

"There were times when we were like, 'Hm, does she really not know what this means?'" she recalled. "I truly believe the whole 'chicken & fish' situation was accurate. She really did not know. I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, 'It's in rigor mortis' and Jessica said, 'Riga-what?' I truly believe she didn't know what that meant."

While the pair ended up splitting, Kolinsky mused that the couple was perfect for the show at the time.

"When it comes to reality tv, back then it was at its purest form," she explained. "Plus, [Nick & Jessica] were perfect because they were polar opposites, they were beautiful, and without even realizing it, they were very funny."

In 2014, Simpson married former NFL player Eric Johnson and the pair have two children together. In 2011, Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo, and they share three kids.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Coffeeshop88