Jessica Simpson Struggles to Walk Following Husband’s Birthday Dinner

Jessica Simpson celebrated husband Eric Johnson’s birthday with a dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Hollywood Monday night, although Simpson appeared to have a bit of trouble finding her footing as the pair left the establishment.

In photos of the duo, seen here, Simpson appears to stumble, laughing as she held on to her husband’s arm. The star sported an all-black ensemble and loose curls for the occasion, although her ‘do seemed a bit disheveled by the end of the night.

Earlier in the day, Simpson celebrated Johnson’s birthday with a cheeky photo of herself on Instagram. In the snap, the mom of two bends over to flash her black panties to the camera as Johnson stands behind her holding two pints of beer.

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

“38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU” Simpson captioned the snap.

Simpson and Johnson share two children, 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old son Ace.

