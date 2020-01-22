Jessica Simpson Breaks Silence Over John Mayer Relationship and His ‘Sexual Napalm’ Remark

More than a decade after they dated, Jessica Simpson is finally spilling a few details about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. In her new memoir, Open Book, which will be published on Feb. 4, Simpson not only shared details about their relationship, but she also shared how she really felt about Mayer’s infamous “sexual napalm” comments.

“He’d walk into a room and pickup his guitar and you’d swoon,” Simpson wrote in her memoir, as obtained by PEOPLE, which shared an advance excerpt on Jan. 22. “I didn’t really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote about their relationship, which lasted for about a year from 2006 to 2007. “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

“My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves,” Simpson continued, painting a picture of the couple’s dynamic. “He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time. Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me.”

Simpson, who is currently married to athlete Eric Johnson, went on to address what she thought about Mayer’s bold comments about their sex life, which he made in 2010 years after their relationship ended. In an interview with Playboy, the musician related that he was, in a way, addicted to Simpson.

“That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me,” Mayer said. “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

The mom-of-three wrote in her book that she was “floored” by what Mayer had to say and by the fact that he said it on such a public forum.

“He thought that was what I wanted to be called,” Simpson wrote. “I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed, is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

“I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him,” she added, noting that Mayer did apologize to her (the musician reportedly apologized to her via email in 2010, but Simpson did not respond to it at the time, per TMZ).

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images