Jessica Simpson Shares Touching Anniversary Pic With Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to celebrate her seven-year anniversary to husband Eric Johnson.

7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later #may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Simpson posted a black-and-white photo of Johnson, daughter Maxwell, son Ace and herself that rivals the cuteness of her previous family photo.

“7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later,” she captioned the photo, which has received more than 40,000 likes.

The singer/actress and the former NFL player, met in 2010 and got engaged not long after. After having Maxwell and Ace in 2012 and 2013 respectively, the couple married in July 2014.

When its comes to expanding their family, Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday that she had no such plans.

“We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” she said. “I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute. You can’t top that.”

Things seem to be going great for the couple, based on the anniversary post and another comment from that interview. She told DeGeneres that her husband keeps her satisfied with fantastic back rubs.

“Every night he does since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren’t going great and he’s still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back.” she said.

Simpson also seems to be more than happy as a parent, as she posts about her kids regularly on social media. She recently shared a photo in honor of her daughter’s birthday, that featured the family posing poolside.

“My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today, she captioned the photo. “She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical. Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our “holy hearts” (as Max would say)”

