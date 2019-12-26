Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids

Jessica Simpson rang in her newborn daughter Birdy Mae’s first Christmas with a family photo for the ages. The singer and fashion designer, 39, shared an adorable photo with her Instagram followers of husband Eric Johnson, 40, and their three kids: daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, and Birdy Mae, 9 months, and son Ace Knute, 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 29, 2019 at 7:53am PST

In the photo, the family of five poses in front of a huge, decked-out Christmas tree while former NFL player Johnson holds Birdie and Simpson, clad in a leopard-print dress and cropped black jacket, wraps her arms around Ace and Maxi.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Simpson captioned the festive photo. She also shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of herself and her two daughters wearing matching cheetah-print onesies.

Christmas Eve PJs pic.twitter.com/hET4oH7JbJ — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) December 25, 2019

“Christmas Eve PJs,” she captioned the snap, which she also shared on Twitter.

The holidays have been hectic for Simpson and her family, as she shared just a few weeks ahead of Thanksgiving that the family was fighting off a series of ailments including “lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion.”

In a sweet photo shared on Thanksgiving, Simpson wrote, “Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude.”

“Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!” she concluded.

Simpson dealt with a number of health issues while pregnant with Birdie, and after her daughter was born, the designer embarked on a health journey and lost 100 pounds in six months. The 39-year-old worked with with trainer Harley Pasternak, who put her through a program that involved transitioning into a healthier lifestyle.

“The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,” Pasternak, who has worked with Simpson for 12 years, told PEOPLE at the time. “She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”