Jessica Simpson Uses 4th of July to Close Out Week-Long Birthday Celebration With Family

✖

Jessica Simpson's family had a lot to celebrate this week, capping off a week of birthday celebrations for Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's son, Ace, with a party over the Fourth of July weekend. The singer chronicled the event on Instagram, sharing a family snap that included herself, Johnson and Ace along with Simpson and Johnson's two daughters, 9-year-old Maxwell and 2-year-old Birdie.

The photo featured the group posing around a cookie cake that read "Happy Birthday Ace!," Johnson holding his son upside down as Simpson held Birdie and Maxwell smiled alongside her siblings and parents. A display of red, white and blue balloons was behind the group along with several baseball-themed decorations. "What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8!" Simpson's caption read. "Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Last month, the Open Book author celebrated Ace after his baseball team won the championships, which prompted the proud mom to post a black and white photo of her son on the field along with a caption detailing her son's contribution to his team's big win.

"My baseball stud won the championships with a hitting a home run against an undefeated team at the end of the ballgame," Simpson wrote. "He told me that he saved that hit for that moment so the team was caught off guard. Now that is athlete mentality if I do say so myself...and he is only 7. This kid is good at EVERYTHING and excels under pressure. He says he doesn’t feel pressure though because he knows what he can and will get done out there on the field. He is so happy they won the championships but now is on the all star team and will only get better. This house and his family are SO proud of him!!!" She also joked that her own mom, Tina Simpson, "might have busted my eardrum screaming hahaha."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

In a post from May, Simpson told her followers that she had known Ace would be gifted at baseball since she was pregnant with her son. "When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who’d listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down...so far my intuition was correct," she shared in a post celebration Ace's selection as an All-Star.

"This kiddo is SO naturally gifted, laser focused, instinctual, bats the ball out of the park, pitches strike outs, and owns his confidence with a humble grin," she continued. "Ace is honestly as good as it gets and as ready as ever to continue exceeding with pure excellence. I am so proud of my only son. when mama knows she knows..."