Jessica Biel Spotted Solo in New York Amid Reports of Being in ‘Therapy’ Following Justin Timberlake Drama

Jessica Biel was seen out running errands in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 22, stepping out in the Big Apple wearing a black and white patterned Prada wool-blend coat with black leggings, blue suede ankle boots and black sunglasses, a black purse over her shoulder. The previous day, Biel wore the same coat to attend the Manhattan Theatre Club play My Name is Lucy Barton, which stars Laura Linney, on Broadway at The Samuel J Friedman Theatre.

The actress’ outing comes amid reports that she and husband Justin Timberlake are in therapy together around two months after Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans during a night out.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple are in therapy, explaining, “They believe it’s constructive for their relationship … he is trying his hardest to prove himself.”

“Sometimes they’ll have a great day together, and other days they argue,” the source claimed. “Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress.”

Another source shared a contradictory report with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that Biel and Timberlake are “in a very good place.”

“After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much needed quality time together,” the source said. “Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him.”

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” they added.

Biel and Timberlake were spotted together in the Big Apple on Jan. 19, walking arm-in-arm as they went for coffee in Tribeca, where they own an apartment.

“Justin and Jessica went for a stroll around their neighborhood,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting.”

The source added that Biel had brought the couple’s 4-year-old son, Silas, to visit his dad for the holiday weekend. “They are all staying at their Tribeca apartment,” they said.

Earlier this month, the family had a four-night staycation at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, where Biel and Timberlake were photographed having dinner together. The dinner was the first time the two were photographed together since the hand-holding scandal, one month after Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife on Instagram.

