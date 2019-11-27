Jessica Biel Net Worth Revealed Amid Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Drama

Amid surmounting rumors surrounding her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel has a hefty net worth to fall back on in the case of divorce. Although Biel and Timberlake are said to be in good standing at the moment despite photos of Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, rumors are swirling that all is not well in their marriage, and Biel’s net worth has been revealed in the midst of the drama.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress and mom of one is worth an estimated $18 million thanks to her sprawling acting career. Timberlake, meanwhile, is worth an estimated $250 million.

Biel first splashed onto the entertainment scene as Mary Camden in 7th Heaven before taking her career to the big screen, starring in films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), Blade: Trinity (2004) and Stealth (2005). She’s also starred in The Illusionist (2006), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) and Easy Virtue (2008).

Now one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, Biel’s most recent credits include The Sinner, BoJack Horseman and LimeTown, the hit web television series based on the podcast of the same name.

Although no stranger to the spotlight, Biel has found her name in headlines more often than usual in the past days after her husband and Wainwright showcased a little PDA while at a bar in New Orleans. The actor and his co-star are currently busy filming Palmer, though they took a little time off set to enjoy a night out on the town at The Absinthe House.

In photographs published by The Sun, Timberlake and Wainwright were seen holding hands beneath the table, with a second image showing Wainwright resting her hand on Timberlake’s leg. Video captured that night also showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist.

At this time, neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly addressed the incident, though Biel was recently spotted still wearing her wedding ring while out and about in Los Angeles. For his part, Timberlake has been seen sans wedding ring, though that is likely due to production on the film.

The couple, who are parents to 4-year-old son Silas, reportedly have a infidelity clause in their prenup that would require Timberlake to pay Biel $500,000 in the case that he cheats on her.

According to sources who spoke to E! News, Timberlake “had too much to drink and got carried away” and now “feels guilty.” The source added that the couple, who married in 2012, “are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing,” adding that “their marriage will survive.”