Jessica Biel Just Started Filming Her Next Project ‘Last Summer’ Days Before Justin Timberlake Was Spotted With Co-Star

Amid the news of Justin Timberlake photographed getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans over the weekend, the singer and actor’s wife, Jessica Biel has been busy filming her new project, the ’90s-set thriller, Last Summer. With nostalgia of yesteryear being a big draw for TV audiences, Biel is looking to capitalize on the genre with Freeform for the series, set across three summers in small town Texas.

Boasting an ensemble cast, the one-hour pilot is helmed by Biel in the executive producer role, alongside Bert V. Royal and Michelle Purple. The show, which recently kicked off production in Texas was follows a teen who is abducted and a seemingly unrelated girl, who goes from being a “sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town.” Two years later, she goes on to become the most despised person in America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Biel took to Instagram on Nov. 21 to share the first behind-the-scenes snaps from the Texas set, singing the praises of her young cast, which include the likes of Michael Landes, Brooklyn Sudano, Harley Quinn Smith, Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Froy Gutierrez, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Nathaniel Ashton, who will star in the pilot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 21, 2019 at 8:02am PST

“No time to start filming a project called [Last Summer] like this winter!” Biel wrote in the photos, which raked in a 41,000 likes and a slew of excited fans. “Looking forward to working with all these lovely people. And okay, I’m not technically on the cast wall… but I’m very close to it. So that’s cool, too.”

Biel got her first taste of executive producing during her USA Network series, The Sinner, in which she received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The shoot comes just days before Timberlake was photographed by paparazzi in Louisiana on the set of his new movie, Palmer with Wainwright about a former football star who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison and strikes up a friendship with a young boy.

Timberlake was spotted holding hands and reportedly getting cozy with his co-star at a bar in photos published by The Sun. Seated alongside the 30-year-old starlet on the balcony of beloved Big Easy site, The Absinthe House, the former NSYNC member can be seen holding her hands under a table, with another snapshot captured of Wainwright’s hand on his leg.

The “Sexy Back” singer, who has been married to Biel for seven years and were together for nearly a decade before that, was also spotted not wearing his wedding ring — though many can assume that is for the movie’s role. The Sun goes on to report that he and Wainwright were “chatting and drinking” in the bar at around midnight, with the pair smiling and laughing together.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images