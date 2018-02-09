Jessica Biel Debuts Lighter Locks and Justin Timberlake Loves It

Jessica Biel switched up her dark waves for blonder locks — and her husband, Justin Timberlake, is loving the new look.

The Sinner actress posed for a photo on hairstylist Adir Abergal’s Instagram page to show off her new hair color and natural makeup look on Tuesday. And as fans took to the comments to share their love for the adorable selfie, they noticed that Timberlake was also a vocal fan of his wife’s new style.

“My boo thang looks gooooood!” Timberlake, who recently performed the halftime show during Super Bowl LII, wrote in the comments.

“NEW HAIR. SAME BEAUTIFUL HUMAN,” Abergal wrote alongside the candid photo. Biel’s new hair cut was layered with his scissors, but the color was blended by celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham. Her makeup was done by professional makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto.

Timberlake wasn’t the only celebrity gushing over Biel’s new look. Actress Rita Wilson also commented on the image, writing, Gorgeous Work as always.”

The 35-year-old actress revealed her blonder waves during the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles, where she joined a panel discussion about sexual health.

During the session, Biel got candid about her sex life with Timberlake, saying that while she doesn’t have all the answers, she has gained the confidence over time to take more control in her love life.

“I’m still learning too. I don’t have all the answers and I’m always trying to have a higher sexual IQ,” she admitted. “But I feel more confident to just tell the truth. I feel confident to say, ‘You know what, I’m not feeling it,’ or ‘This doesn’t feel good’ or ‘I like this.’”

Biel added that when women take ownership over their sexual identities, it creates a broader, more far-reaching impact than in between the sheets.

“When women, when we feel like empowered and confident and we understand ourselves and feel like we have control over our bodies and our lives, it permeates the community, it permeates our country and our world, economically it changes things. That’s a fact,” Biel said.

She also shared that the she and Timberlake are starting to teach their 2-year-old son Silas about his own body.

“We’re using technical terms,” she told the audience. “We just talk about it. I know he’s really young but I really believe that if you start it this early that there’s no shame.”

Timberlake and Biel have been married since October 2012 and became parents to Silas in April 2015.