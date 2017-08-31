Jessica Biel Shares ‘7th Heaven’ Throwback Photos for Show’s 21-Year Anniversary

Jessica Biel may be a Hollywood A-lister now, but fans will remember that the actress first rose to fame playing Mary Camden on the hit show 7th Heaven way back in 1996.

The show, which ran until 2007, made close friends of its castmates, and Biel proved that once again with a set of throwback Instagram photos from the show she posted over the weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To celebrate 7th Heaven’s 21-year anniversary, the 35-year-old shared a screenshot of herself and her on-screen sister Beverly Mitchell looking shocked, with Biel writing, “7th Heaven first aired 21 years ago today. Happy birthday, 7th Heaven- lemme buy you a drink.”

7th Heaven first aired 21 years ago today. Happy birthday, 7th Heaven- lemme buy you a drink. 💗 A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

She also reposted a photo from Mitchell of the duo wearing face masks and posing with former co-star Barry Watson, who played their brother Matt.

Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom. Repost from my lil sis @beverleymitchell #tbt A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

“Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom,” Biel captioned the moment. “Repost from my lil sis @beverleymitchell.”

Biel is now mom to 2-year-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake, but it’s clear she’ll always have a soft spot for Mary Camden.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Sagliocco, Getty / Presley Ann