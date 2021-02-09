Jessica Alba's Dad Mark Has Thyroid Cancer, Actress Reveals

On Sunday, Jessica Alba revealed some heavy news about her father, Mark Alba. She took to her Instagram to share that her dad was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Although, her message focused on the positive, as she posted a video in which the two danced their troubles away.

Alba posted a video of her and her father getting their dance on alongside her message about his diagnosis. She shared that Mark will start radiation on Monday for thyroid cancer. Based on her caption regarding the news, Alba and her family are heading into this battle with a positive mindset. The Sin City star wrote, "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy mañana." She also included a couple of strong hashtags, as she added, "LetsGo" and "#yougotthis." Many soon responded to her post in order to send their best wishes to Mark as he battles the illness. Kerry Washington commented, "I gotta get my dad on TikTok. This is ADORABLE!!! [heart emojis] Sending you and your dad hugs and prayers!!!" Other actors, including Mindy Kaling and January Jones, responded to Alba's post by commenting with heart emojis, indicating that they are thinking of her during this time.

Mark's real estate company, The Alba Team, shared a post on Instagram in which they opened up about his diagnosis, per Buzzfeed. In their message, they noted that Mark has battled COVID-19 and thyroid cancer in recent months. But, they indicated that he's not letting any of these diagnoses break his spirit. Their post, which came alongside a clip of Mark showcasing a scar on his neck, began, "It's about to get real personal. So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background. As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered." They added, "Mark in particular has battled COVID-19 and thyroid cancer in the past few months, with some radiation on the way soon for healing. He’s positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down."

The company ended their post by writing that they are keeping Mark in their thoughts as he deals with this illness. They even noted that fans can stay up-to-date on his health journey via his own Instagram page, @markalba. Their statement concluded, "Wishing our team captain ALL THE BEST as he takes care of his health in these next weeks. Stay tuned to his Instagram at @markdalba - we're encouraging him to keep us all posted!"