Jessica Alba Gets Candid With Relatable Breastfeeding Snap

Jessica Alba shared a candid photo on her Instagram Stories feed Friday, with an image showing herself breast feeding 7-month-old son Hayes in a Target dressing room.

She posted the relatable photo with an expertly placed caption, writing “Breastfeeding in a Target dressing room.”

Alba added a dog filter to lighten up the photo, and drew an arrow pointing to her “tired eyes.” Although the photo expired after 24 hours, E! News posted a screenshot.

While a celebrity like Alba would understandably not want to breastfeed in public, California law allows mothers to breastfeed in any public location. In 2015, Target also instituted a policy nationwide allowing mothers to breastfeed in their stores.

A screenshot of the Target employee handbook went viral when it confirmed that employees are not to approach customers breastfeeding.

“Target’s policy supports breastfeeding in any area of our stores, including our fitting rooms, even if others are waiting,” the policy reads, reports NBC’s TODAY. “If you see a guest breastfeeding in our stores, do not approach her. If she approaches and asks you for a location to breastfeed, offer the fitting room (do not offer the restroom as an option).”

“We want all of our guests to feel comfortable shopping with us,” a Target spokesperson told TODAY. “Our breastfeeding policy, which applies to all stores, is just one of the ways in which we support our guests.”

Alba, who co-founded the Honest Company of lifestyle products, has been open about breastfeeding Hayes. In January, she said she missed the Golden Globes to breastfeed her son, and posted a photo of herself in the process on her Instagram Stories feed to prove it.

The 36-year-old Alba also posted a video of herself breastfeeding during a Honest Company board meeting last month. “I’m at my office. Baby boy came to eat,” Alba said in the video. She added the hashtags, “working mom

and “entrepreneur life.”

“Went into my [Honest] office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work …and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today,” she wrote on Instagram later.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, announced Hayes’ birth on Jan. 1, the day after he was born.

“Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro,” Alba wrote.

Alba and Warren also have two older daughters, 6-year-old Haven Garner and 9-year-old Honor Marie.

In a recent interview with Shape Magazine, Alba said she has been showing her daughters the ropes at Honest Company.

“I try not to put too much emphasis on the acting and entertainment side, they’re not really exposed to it. I put more emphasis on the other side of what I do [with The Honest Company],” she said. “I think it’s nice for Honor to see me work, so I bring her on business trips to New York and take her out of her bubble. I bring her on legit business meetings with investors, and she’ll just sit outside the glass conference room and be bored, but that’s good for her. I think it’s important for her to see her mom grind.”