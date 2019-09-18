Jessi Combs, Late ‘Mythbusters’ Star, to Be Honored With Museum Exhibit

Just a month after she died while attempting to break her own land-speed record, renowned racer and former Mythbusters star Jessi Combs will be honored with a special temporary exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Announced on Tuesday, “Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed” will debut at the museum on Sunday, Sept. 22 and run until Wednesday, Sept. 25 and will honor the “fastest woman on four wheels.”

PEOPLE reports that the exhibit will “feature objects from Combs’ workshop and studio in Long Beach, California,” including “several of her motorcycles, personal notebooks and memorabilia, original Chip Foose drawings from her time on Overhaulin’, personal notebooks, welding jackets and racing helmets, as well as various accolades including her Baja and Great Race medals.”

Combs’ boyfriend, Terry Madden, announced the exhibit on his Instagram account Tuesday, opening up about Combs’ connection to the museum.

“So excited that this is all coming together – there has been one hell of an amazing team of family, friends, and industry supporters behind the scenes working on this,” he wrote. “Just wish [Jessi Combs] could be here to see it ! We used to walk in there to events / it was one of our date night destinations and she would say it, every time, almost on the same step walking in ‘SOMEDAY MY STUFF WILL BE IN HERE’. Well now it is babe! Just hope you can see it !”

Although tickets to the exhibit are free, any donations will benefit The Jessi Combs Foundation, an organization created by Combs’ family to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers.

“Throughout her life Combs sought to explore the relationship between women and machine, as a means to continually push and break stereotypical boundaries. As one of the few prominent female fabricators of her era, she endeavored to create programs and safe spaces that encouraged education and dialog about the industrial arts for women. Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed seeks to further that effort, establishing a base for which “The Jessi Combs Foundation” can grow,” the website reads. “The mission of the foundation is to EDUCATE, INSPIRE and EMPOWER the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers. Its guiding principle is the simple question ‘What would Jessi Do?’. With the support of our friends and partners we can empower a generation of females to think broader and creatively.”

Combs passed away on Aug. 27 when her jet car crashed while she was attempting to break her own land-speed record in a dry lake bed in Oregon’s Alvord Desert. She was 39.