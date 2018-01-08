Jesse Williams Wants Joint Custody After Christmas Debacle

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams wants a new custody agreement with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee, who would not let him spend time with their children over Christmas.

Back in November, TMZ reported that Williams won a battle in the child custody dispute. According to that agreement, the kids would spend the night over Williams’ house if his scheduled visit with them falls on a weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Jan. 2, Williams claims Drake-Lee did not follow that agreement and has made it hard for him to have a relationship with their two kids.

He claims Drake-Lee would not give him enough time with the children on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. She also had them on New Year’s Day.

The 39-year-old Butler actor also claims Drake-Lee will rarely answer his FaceTime calls and will only let him speak to the kids for a few minutes if she does pick up.

Williams is now asking a judge to write a new, rigid visiting schedule, and wants to see them for two weekdays.

Williams and Drake-Lee, a real estate broker who has also worked in the art world, have been together for over 13 years and married in 2012. They have two children, 4-year-old Sadie and 2-year-old Maceo. The two started divorce proceedings in April 2017, Page Six reported at the time.

The couple met when Williams was a teacher in New York. Page Six reported that Drake-Lee was the breadwinner in the family until Williams got his role on Grey’s Anatomy.

After filing for divorce, Williams started dating Minka Kelly. In October, she dismissed rumors that she played a role in the break-up of his marriage.

“They’re not,” she told a fan when asked about the cheating rumors on Instagram. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f–k off.”

Photo credit: ABC/Bob D’Amico