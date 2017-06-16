‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Sued For Destroying Neighbor’s Yard

It looks like there are legal troubles ahead for Vinny Guadagnino, former star of the hit reality series Jersey Shore.

According to TMZ, Vinny is being sued by his neighbor for a land dispute that occurred back in 2014.

The neighbor, Thomas Ryan is claiming that Vinny forcibly took disputed land from him, and damaged a ton of property in the process. The lawsuit states that Ryan is claiming damage to “several 100-year-old Norway Spruce trees” along with pavement and curbs.

Ryan states that his neighbor showed up to the property with a construction crew and a group of bikers. Vinny and his pals tore apart the yard, busted up tress, and smashed vehicles, during the incident.

The report also states that some of the bikers stood guard, making sure no one could interfere with the damage that was being done.

When it was all said and done, Vinny put up a fence between the properties, but it happens to be over the line and into his neighbor’s yard.

Thomas Ryan is now suing Vinny Guadagnino for at leask $200k in damages, and is hoping the court will also grant him the land at the center of the dispute.

The lawyer representing Vinny says the allegations are totally false, and this is all a scheme to get money from Vinny and hurt his reputation.

