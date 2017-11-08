‘Jersey Shore’ Star Experiences Bloody Encounter While in Las Vegas

MTV reality star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro experienced an unfortunate encounter while in Vegas early Friday morning and his girlfriend is not at all pleased. TMZ reports an eyewitness snapped a photograph of Ortiz-Magro who saw him and a mystery woman coming out of a bathroom at The Venetian hotel and casino at around 1:15 a.m. Ortiz-Magro apparently left soaked in blood with a plastic bag wrapped around his left hand, while the woman was also covered in blood. The eyewitness tells TMZ it appeared to that the "blood was not the result of a fight between the two of them," as she seemed to be uninjured. Up Next: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Confirms 'Jersey Shore' Reunion TMZ further adds that security was "flanking Ronnie" and led him out of the casino and hotel. It is unclear if security was trying to protect him or throw him out of the hotel. This story is developing....

Will Ronnie Magro be part of the reunion? Jersey Shore fans have noticed Ronnie Magro's absence from the cast's recent reunions, but no one has spoken out about it until now. Deena Cortese opened up to Us Weekly about the state of the cast's friendship with Magro. "I believe he was in L.A., so I'm not sure what he was doing," Deena Cortese said. "I haven't really spoken to him." Following their brief gathering for the Burger King commercial, the other cast members began planning for their reunion series and even started a big group chat, which does not include Magro. "I honestly don't know if anyone has spoken to him about it," Cortese explains. "Right now we're in a group chat with me, Pauly [DelVecchio], Vinny [Guadagnino],Mike [Sorrentino], Nicole [Polizzi], Jenni [Farley] and Sam [Giancola]. Ronnie's actually not in it right now, in the group chat, but we're all talking about it and we're all trying to figure out ways to make it happen." However, when and if the reunion does take place, she thinks Magro will be extended an offer to join. "I'm sure he'd be willing to sign on," Cortese says, revealing she cut ties with her costar after he neglected to reach out when her father passed away. "We just all haven't spoken to him. I think Vinny's the only one that really talks to him." prevnext