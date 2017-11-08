‘Jersey Shore’ Star Experiences Bloody Encounter While in Las Vegas
MTV reality star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro experienced an unfortunate encounter while in Vegas early Friday morning and his girlfriend is not at all pleased.
TMZ reports an eyewitness snapped a photograph of Ortiz-Magro who saw him and a mystery woman coming out of a bathroom at The Venetian hotel and casino at around 1:15 a.m.
Ortiz-Magro apparently left soaked in blood with a plastic bag wrapped around his left hand, while the woman was also covered in blood. The eyewitness tells TMZ it appeared to that the "blood was not the result of a fight between the two of them," as she seemed to be uninjured.
TMZ further adds that security was "flanking Ronnie" and led him out of the casino and hotel. It is unclear if security was trying to protect him or throw him out of the hotel.
This story is developing....
Will Ronnie Magro be part of the reunion?
Jersey Shore fans have noticed Ronnie Magro's absence from the cast's recent reunions, but no one has spoken out about it until now.
Deena Cortese opened up to Us Weekly about the state of the cast's friendship with Magro.
"I believe he was in L.A., so I'm not sure what he was doing," Deena Cortese said. "I haven't really spoken to him."
Following their brief gathering for the Burger King commercial, the other cast members began planning for their reunion series and even started a big group chat, which does not include Magro.
"I honestly don't know if anyone has spoken to him about it," Cortese explains. "Right now we're in a group chat with me, Pauly [DelVecchio], Vinny [Guadagnino],Mike [Sorrentino], Nicole [Polizzi], Jenni [Farley] and Sam [Giancola]. Ronnie's actually not in it right now, in the group chat, but we're all talking about it and we're all trying to figure out ways to make it happen."
However, when and if the reunion does take place, she thinks Magro will be extended an offer to join. "I'm sure he'd be willing to sign on," Cortese says, revealing she cut ties with her costar after he neglected to reach out when her father passed away.
"We just all haven't spoken to him. I think Vinny's the only one that really talks to him."prevnext
'Jersey Shore' reunites in new commercial
With rumors circulating that the stars of Jersey Shore could possibly be filming a reunion show, the cast has officially come together in the form of a Burger King commercial.
The whole gang — Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammy Giancola — is back together to bond over the fast food chain's new Chicken Parmesan sandwiches. The only original cast member who was not present was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
Earlier this week, new details surfaced about the stars of Jersey Shore and their upcoming reunion show. The cast is reportedly getting back together in order to film a TV special about where they have been since their days on Jersey Shore and how the reality gig changed their lives.prevnext
Life after 'Jersey Shore'
The brief clip shows the MTV stars catching up on each other's lives as they chow down on a tasty meal. The topics of conversation ranged from how Pauly D manages to get his blowout with the Burger King crown to Polizzi's "new boobs."
"Parenting is kind of like being hungover all the time. I don't want to wake up; I'm tired; I'm always screaming; I'm miserable," Polizzi said.
"But it's the best misery ever," Farley said.
One of the biggest reveals from the video was Sorrentino announcing that he may soon be a father and is wanting to get married.
"I want to propose in the next 3 months," he said, talking about his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. "I'm trying to have a little Situation."
Other cast members also had big news to share.
"I'm getting married in 3 months," Cortese said. She and her fiancé got engaged in Mexico last November.
Even though the stars are all going in their different directions in life, it was clear to see that they still share a special bond.0comments
"We haven't seen each other in so long, but when we sit down it's like we just saw each other," Polizzi said.
Production sources tell TMZ that the reunion special is happening, and it's going to give the fans a current glimpse into the lives of Polizzi, The Situation, Pauly D, Farley and the rest of the gang. Instead of focusing on the wild antics that got them attention in the first place, it will rather be a current snapshot of their lives.prev