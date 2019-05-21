‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Posts Throwback ‘Glow up’ Photo

Jenni “JWoww” Farley may have experienced a glow-up, but the Jersey Shore star says she’s the same “unbothered” girl at heart.

After reaching a milestone on Instagram, Farley, 33, shared a photo on the social media platform that was a side-by-side image of herself from the early Jersey Shore days next to a more current image.

“In honor of hitting 7 million followers, I shall post this amazing glow up,” she wrote. “From looking like I haven’t showered… to contour, filters and fillers… but always the same expression #unbothered.”

View this post on Instagram

“Love all of you. Even the hating ass ones,” she added at the end.

The years have treated Farley well; in addition to extending her reality TV career with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she’s also the owner of Naturally Woww, a skincare company “built on three main principles – pure, simple, innovative” that she founded because she wanted to use products she “could trust.”

Since Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, a lot has changed for Farley (read: the birth of her two kids, marriage and subsequent divorce), but she continues to remain close to her co-stars. Earlier this month, she and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visited Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in prison, where he’s serving an eight-month sentence for tax fraud.

Sorrentino shared a photo last Tuesday alongside with Lauren and the four castmates that came for a visit. “The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback #FreeSitch,” he captioned the photo, adding a prayer hands emoji.

The cast — minus Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — visited the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in the midst of filming for the third season of the show. It’s unclear if the visit will be featured on the series.

Farley seems to be moving on with her life amid her divorce from estranged husband Rodger Mathews, who she vented about late last month in an Instagram Story that was quickly deleted.

“When you find out on Wednesday your kids will Be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it’s been planned ‘for months’ yeahhh ok,” the MTV personality wrote, adding a number of eye roll emojis.

“Loving all your ‘dad posts,’” she added. “Please keep overposting… really shows how ‘involved you are.’”

Following Farley’s filing for divorce in September, the pair have had a bumpy couple of months, including Farley accusing Mathews of abuse in a blog post. He denied all accusations of abuse but admitted to pushing her during a heated fight in a since-deleted blog post of his own. But the two appear to be getting along better, having celebrated Easter together with their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson.

Farley even said that she’s “moved on” with a new man, a 24-year-old wrestler named Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“Best day ever [Universal Studios Orlando]. I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Farley captioned an affectionate picture with her new beau. “I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough.”

When asked about the new romance, Mathews told Page Six that he wasn’t harboring any ill will towards the happy couple.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” he told the publication, adding that the pair met through Farley’s younger brother and that the two have been seeing each other for “a few months.”