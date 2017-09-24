‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Members Surprise Deena Cortese With ‘Roomie Reunion’

The Jersey Shore cast surprised Deena Cortese for a pre-wedding and engagement party.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola got together on Saturday night in Atlantic City for a surprise celebration for Cortese and her fiancé Christopher Buckner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cortese shared the emotional moment her friends surprised her on Instagram. The clip shows Cortese walking into the restaurant and immediately bursting into tears when she sees the group.

“I love all these people so much what an amazing surprise we miss you mike @mikethesituation,” Cortese captioned the video.

She also shared a series of photos on Instagram from the night, writing, “My roomies future hubby and best friend surprised me tonight! @martoranosac .. celebrating our engagement and having a roomie reunion tonight while Pauly DJS at @poolafterdark @harrahsresort we miss you @mikethesituation love you all so much! #justacoupleofbucks.”

My roomies future hubby and best friend surprised me tonight! @martoranosac .. celebrating our engagement and having a roomie reunion tonight while Pauly DJS at @poolafterdark @harrahsresort we miss you @mikethesituation ❤️ love you all so much! #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

In addition to Cortese’s posts, Snooki and Jwoww both took to social media during the celebration.

“MY MAWMAS!” Snooki wrote next to a photo of the four women from the cast. “Jennis mid fall, hot mess she couldn’t even order her food she was slurring. #HotMessMawmas #deenasgettingmarried.”

MY MAWMAS! Jennis mid fall , hot mess she couldn’t even order her food she was slurring. #HotMessMawmas #deenasgettingmarried A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

JWoww shared a photo of the group that was in attendance, which did not include Mike “The Situation Sorrentino or Ronnie Magro-Ortiz.

“Reunited and it feels so good Mini #jerseyshore reunion tonight at @harrahsresort #largestindoorpoolparty #deenasgettingmarried,” JWoww wrote.

Cortese and Buckner are a little over a month away from their wedding.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!