Jeremy Renner Wrote His Last Words to His Family After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has revealed that, following his terrible snowplow accident, he wrote down his last words to his family, in the event that he died from his wounds. The revelation was made in a preview clip from Renner's upcoming Good Morning America interview with iconic journalist Diane Sawyer. In it, Renner recounts the incident, and what was going through his head at the time.

"If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die," Renner says in the clip. "And surely it would have... surely." He then adds, "But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex, and the rest of the calvary came." Finally, Renner explains that, in his time of direness, he began to prepare himself for the possibility that his injuries could be fatal. "So I'm writing down notes on my phone," Renner says through tears. "Last words to my family." The preview clip then ends as Renner begins to weep. The full interview will air Thursday morning, on GMA.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Renner's Mayor of Kingstown co-star Tobi Bamtefa — who plays Crips leader Deverin "Bunny" Washington in the crime series — opened up about his reaction to the news, sharing that he "panicked" after learning of Renner's accident. "I was really worried," he confessed. "Because that's a life-and-death situation. I was just praying that he comes out of this alive, and he did."