Evangeline Lilly Opens up About Visiting Jeremy Renner After 'Near-Death Experience'

Evangeline Lilly recently opened up about visiting Jeremy Renner after the "near-death experience" that landed him in the hospital. While speaking to Access Hollywood, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star spoke kindly of her Marvel co-star, telling the outlet that he has been "incredibly brave and strong" throughout his recovery. "I was just at Jeremy's house the other night and he was in a wheelchair," she shared, later adding, "He has recovered like a mo-fo."

Recalling her visit with the injured actor, Lilly shared, "I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle. It's a straight up miracle. He is, he's made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you've always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly."

"It was really intense," she said of seeing her friend on the mend. "I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see." Renner portrays Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Lilly's Hope van Dyne, AKA The Wasp. The pair also starred together in the Oscar-winning military drama The Hurt Locker.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." The actor has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.