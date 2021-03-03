Jeremy Renner Isn't Dead, Targeted by 'RIP' Twitter Hoax

✖

Marvel movie star Jeremy Renner is not dead despite what the trending news topics might say on Twitter. "RIP Jeremy Renner" began trending on Tuesday (March 2) in light of his recent casting announcement in Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown series, which will move to CBS' Paramount+. Marvel fans used the hashtag as an opportunity to flood those curious enough to sift through the topic with fancam videos –– many of which were captioned telling people to "stan" other stars instead.

it's unclear as to what caused the sudden fake death declaration nearly a week later, but the hate for Jeremy Renner on social media runs deep –– dating back to his long-running custody battle with his now ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. In 2019, Pacheco filed documents requesting protection from her former husband. According to court documents, the Canadian actress claimed Renner threatened her life and that of the couple's then 6-year-old daughter with his gun collection. She detailed a story in which the actor threatened to take his own life, placing a gun into his own mouth before shooting it at a ceiling.

anyways stan the falcon and the winter soldier out in 17 days #ripjeremyrenner pic.twitter.com/FZA62BeqHR — zach (@civiiswar) March 2, 2021

Renner will play the titular character in the upcoming series, which will follow power broker family the Mclusky's in Kingstown, Michigan as they attempt to tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality. According to Deadline, The series promises to look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. “I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” said Renner. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

The new series serves as one of multiple projects from Sheridan under the creator's overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group. Antoine Fuqua will also join the series as an executive producer. “When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it,” said Fuqua. “The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”