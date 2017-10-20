Melissa Meeks Gets an Extensive Makeover Following Split With Husband

Less than a month after her “hot felon” husband Jeremy Meeks filed for divorce, Melissa Meeks is looking hotter than ever and strutting her stuff after a complete makeover.

The 38-year-old mom of three, who shares a 7-year-old son with her felon-turned-model husband Jeremy, showed off her freshly dyed blonde hair and enviable curves at a London airport on Friday. See photos of her makeover here.

According to the Daily Mail, Melissa received an extensive makeover earlier this month, including those blonde locks, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, a cryotherapy session and even a “vaginal tightening” performed by a plastic surgeon.

Melissa’s been showing off her hot body ever since she was “blindsided” when husband Jeremy was spotted kissing 26-year-old British Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey this summer.

“I was in shock,” she told Inside Edition of seeing the photos that surfaced. “I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

“This is not anything I expected,” she added. “I felt hurt. I felt betrayed.”

Jeremy officially filed for divorce earlier this month after filing for separation a week after the photos of him and Green surfaced in July. He and Melissa had been together for 8 years.

In the meantime, Jeremy and Green have made their relationship public, with the two of them frequently sharing photos together on social media.

Jeremy is requesting joint legal and physical custody of his and Melissa’s 7-year-old son, Jeremy, Jr.

Melissa has hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her in the divorce proceedings. Bloom says Melissa “is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards and she just wants what she is legally entitled to.”

“I believed in him, I believed in us,” Melissa said. “I truly though this would have a happy ending. It didn’t have a happy ending for me.”