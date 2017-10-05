Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce

Jeremy Meeks is officially calling it quits with his wife. The convict-turned-model filed for divorce from his wife, Melissa, this week.

According to TMZ, Jeremy filed separation documents back in July. He and Melissa had been together for 8 years.

Their divorce comes after Jeremy was spotted making out with Top Shop heiress, Chloe Green, while on a yacht in Turkey. Since that time, he and Green have been seen together on multiple occasions with the two of them frequently posting photos showing off their relationship on social media.

Jeremy is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jeremy Jr.

When Melissa first saw the photos of Jeremy’s affair, she had no idea that he was cheating on her.

“I was in shock,” she told Inside Edition. “I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Melissa felt “betrayed” by Jeremy’s actions and had no clue that he was seeing another woman.

“This is not anything I expected,” she continued. “I felt hurt. I felt betrayed.”

Melissa has hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her in the divorce proceedings. Bloom says Melissa “is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards and she just wants what she is legally entitled to.”