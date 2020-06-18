'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Kids Share Special Memories of Him Ahead of Father's Day

✖

JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek will be surrounded by a ton of love this Father's Day, and that's all because of his adoring family. In advance of the holiday, Trebek's wife Jean Currivan-Trebek asked his three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky, the daughter of his ex-wife, Elaine Trebek Kares, whom he adopted, to share some of the special memories that they have of him. Naturally, they shared those memories for all of Trebek's many fans to enjoy, as well.

According to PEOPLE, Trebek's wife published a post on Insidewink that features some incredibly sweet anecdotes from the host's three kids. In her post, Currivan-Trebek explained that she wanted to publish this piece about her husband because all three of his adult children have such unique memories of their father. She wrote, "It feels to me like our little family was meant to be … the stars all were aligned to bring together such unique personalities which deeply support and respect each other. What's interesting for me to witness, is that they each have had their own unique experiences with Alex and that really reflects back different perspectives on the man I married."

All of the siblings noted which characteristics they received from their dad, with both Emily and Nicky noting that they received Trebek's penchant for perfection. Emily, who works as a house flipper, explained, "My Dad and I are both pretty Type-A individuals … I think I got a lot of my organizational, financial and perfectionistic traits from him. He also has always been into construction, so I think that rubbed off on me too." Nicky agreed, adding, "I have a similar passion for organization in my household. Dad is extremely into cleanliness and organization."

Trebek's children then discussed some of the aspects of their dad that they admire. Matthew noted that he appreciates Trebek's "persistence when it comes to solving challenges." As for Emily, she brought up the fact that the game show host is an incredibly determined individual, "When he has his mind set on something, nothing will change it." Of course, the three couldn't help but also comment on Trebek's legendary career on JEOPARDY!. Nicky, who works alongside her father on the program, said that he is "really good at his profession" and even called him the "best in the business," which many fans of the game show can likely agree with. She went on to share that there is a lot of work that goes into what Trebek does on the show, adding, "He is meticulous, and I feel very honored to have been able to watch him behind the scenes all of these years."