‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Missing Alex Trebek More Than Ever on First Anniversary of His Death

Monday, Nov. 8 is the one-year anniversary of Alex Trebek’s passing, and Jeopardy! fans can hardly believe it. Time has flown since Trebek died at the age of 80 due to pancreatic cancer. Many posted stirring tributes to the late host on social media.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2019, as he announced to fans himself at the time. He maintained a cheerful outlook whenever he was on screen, even joking about his contractual obligation to keep working. He beat the odds in many ways, surviving over a year while continuing to work on TV until Oct. 29, 2020 when he taped his final episode. He passed away less than two weeks later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trebek was an icon in the TV industry, having hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons from 1984 to 2020. He hosted other game shows as well, and he made some appearances in TV shows and movies playing fictionalized versions of himself, since he was such a pop culture landmark.

More than anything though, Trebek was a constant, comforting presence in the homes of many viewers night after night for decades. Those are the memories fans are dredging up on social media today. Here’s a look at what they are saying.

Brad Rutter

https://twitter.com/bradrutter/status/1457756436922986497?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Former Jeopardy! champion Brad Rutter was one of the first to post a tribute to Trebek on Monday, along with a photo of the two of them together on set. He encouraged his followers to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Trebek’s honor.

Not Watching

https://twitter.com/CurmudgeonHappy/status/1457694375744507904?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans also took this opportunity to reflect on how much the show has changed over the last year – and in some cases, how it has fallen out of their routines.

Just Yesterday

https://twitter.com/PaintingDaBlues/status/1457744436427771910?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/receeYES/status/1457731508358234121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many commenters couldn’t believe it has been a full year since Trebek passed away already. They felt like they were still processing the grief.

Ken Jennings

https://twitter.com/Jeopardy/status/1457754793301131269?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The official Jeopardy! account re-posted a video about how Trebek’s widow, Jean had given a pair of his cufflinks to Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. Many were touched by this story.

Fan Favorites

https://twitter.com/AuxGod_/status/1457730123138928648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans posted their favorite clips from Trebek’s time on Jeopardy!, including this compilation of him reading hip hop lyrics as clues.

Time Lapse

https://twitter.com/NellyBelle3379/status/1457722476486615044?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for years, and in that time his appearance changed gradually. Fans posted older photos and newer ones, measuring time by the color of his hair or the bushiness of his mustache.

Replacement

https://twitter.com/TinseltownPR/status/1457750788235612165?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, a year after his passing, many fans thought that Alex Trebek would likely be upset by the dramatic hunt for a new full-time Jeopardy! host.