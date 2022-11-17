'Jeopardy!' Fan-Favorite Recently Tied the Knot

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider has officially tied the knot. According to Page Six, Schneider married her girlfriend Genevieve Davis back in May. The 40-game champion later confirmed the news on Instagram.

Schneider posted a photo of herself and Davis from their big day. The couple shares a sweet embrace in the photo as they don white dresses and flower crowns. In her caption, Schneider wrote that they had a "small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder" on May 9. She continued to write that they still plan on having a larger ceremony with their friends and family but that they didn't want to wait until next summer to make their union official.

"We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other," Schneider wrote. "Thank you, everyone for your support!" The Jeopardy champion also chronicled the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing to her followers, "yep, we did it!"

Schneider shared further details about their ceremony on Twitter. She began by writing that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles "to fulfill a dream." While her life has been full of excitement thanks to her impressive run on Jeopardy, she wrote that the best day by far was on May 9 when she wed Davis. Schneider wrote, "Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I'm so lucky to share my life with her!"

The Jeopardy personality announced her engagement to Davis in February. At the time, Schneider posted a photo of the pair wearing matching diamond rings and shared that they proposed to one another. She captioned the love-filled snap by writing, "I couldn't be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I'm so glad to be sharing my life with her. It's great to be able to introduce her to people as 'Genevieve, my fiancée.'" Jeopardy fans know that Schneider made a name for herself after winning 40 games and amassing almost $1.4 million. She also reached the second spot on the show's all-time consecutive win list behind Ken Jennings and became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which will see her facing off against champs such as Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.