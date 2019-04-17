‘Jeopardy’: Alex Trebek ‘Feeling Good,’ Plans to Host Season 36 Despite Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek gave fans an update after finishing filming for the current season of Jeopardy!, assuring fans he will return in the fall despite his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The beloved Jeopardy! host released a video update Wednesday marking the end of filming for the game show’s 35th season, and pledging to being honest about the progress of his disease moving forward.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you. Of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well,” he said in the clip.

“I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we – by we, the staff – is already working on our next season. So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” Trebek added, sending a special thank you to the show’s younger fans for reaching out with well wishes.

The new update comes during the final taping of the season, and just over a month since the 78-year-old TV host announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek has hosted the show since it debuted in syndication in 1984.

The show was renewed through the 2023 season, along with its lead-in Wheel of Fortune.

Trebek first broke the news of his diagnosis at the beginning of March, pledging to stay on the show for as long as he could as he fought the disease.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video message at the time. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!” he added. “So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek’s pledge to return for the new season in the fall comes just days after a new report claimed show producers were working on finding a replacement for Trebek amid his health crisis.

“Alex is 78-years-old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated,” a source told Radar Online in early April.

“There was no way it was going to end after Alex retired,” he added. “The idea has always been to ‘refresh’ the formula, not change it.”

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.