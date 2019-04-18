Jenny Mollen Reveals She Dropped Her and Jason Biggs’ Son on His Head, Fracturing His Skull

Actors Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs share two children, sons Sid and Lazlo, and Mollen revealed on Wednesday that she had accidentally dropped Sid on his head, resulting in the 5-year-old fracturing his skull and being rushed to the ICU.

Mollen revealed the news in a candid Instagram post, writing that the accident happened on Saturday.

“On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU,” she began. “I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid. Thank you to all of the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor’s bathrooms clean.”

Mollen also thanked Biggs and shared an update on her son’s recovery, revealing that Sid is on the mend with the assistance of some sweet treats.

“Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech… But [Jason] Thank god for you!” she wrote. “Thank god, thank god, thank god. It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon. My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”

The 39-year-old accompanied the post with a photo of herself holding her son with heart emojis covering his head.

Several of Mollen’s celebrity friends offered their support in the comments, including The Office star Angela Kinsey, who wrote, “Sending you and your family my love. I am so glad Sid is okay!! That must have been so scary. As parents we try our best but things can go south in a split second. Thank you for sharing.”

“Oh my god Jenny that is so scary and I’m so sorry you guys are going through this,” offered Krysten Ritter. “Fast recovery for Sid! Sending love.”

“My mom dropped us a bunch. Moms be droppin!” added comedian Molly Austin. “You’re doing great! I’m so glad he’s doing ok!”

Sid’s accident comes several months after his brother was bitten by a dog, though Mollen assured fans on her Instagram Story that her younger son was fine.

“So, Laz was bit by a dog on Thanksgiving,” Mollen said on her Story in November. “He is totally fine. He’s completely okay.”

Mollen and Biggs married in 2008 and welcomed Sid in 2014 and Lazlo in 2017.

