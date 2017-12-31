Jenny McCarthy Getting Prepped for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2018’

Jenny McCarthy is preparing for a very chilly edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and already getting her make-up ready before heading out to Times Square.

Earlier Sunday, the 45-year-old McCarthy posted a photo of herself on Instagram, showing herself getting her make-up done. Priscilla DiStasio is the make-up stylist in the photo.

“Phase one. [Rockin Eve] with [Priscilla DiStasio] on make up duty,” McCarthy wrote.

McCarthy is once again co-hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She will be hanging out with the Times Square crowd. According to ABC News, it is expected to be only 11 degrees in Times Square, with a wind chill near -4. If the temperature stays at 11 degrees at midnight, it will be the second-coldest New Year’s Eve.

McCarthy told PEOPLE on Sunday that people have told her they wear diapers to Times Square.

“I know this might be weird but it’s a weird buzz, everyone wears diapers,” McCarthy said. “There were 72 people and I go, ‘Show me,’ and they showed me. The front row, most of them are in diapers!”

The theme for tonight’s broadcast is “unity.” Part of the theme is giving Mariah Carey a second chance after last year’s lip-sync debacle.

“One of the most exciting news stories about New Year’s Eve is giving Mariah Carey that second chance that I think everybody deserves,” Seacrest told Variety. “The theme this year is ‘Unity.’ I had a moment saying, what do I want my New Year’s Resolution to be, and then I thought about the second chance that we are giving Mariah and I thought that is a really good thing to be an example of on this TV show and carry it forward. I am cheering her on and hoping that she nails it and I think she will.”

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. McCarthy has co-hosted the broadcast every year since 2010.