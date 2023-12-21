Jennifer Love Hewitt Responds to Claims She's Unrecognizable

Jennifer Love Hewitt has a message for her followers: aging is a natural part of life. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star is responding to fan reactions from her hair transformation. She put it frankly, "Aging is Hollywood is really hard. You can't do anything right," she noted in a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast. "I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on," Hewitt, 44, explained. "So, I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought." However, she says it caused quite the stir on social media, with fans claiming she looked completely different. "A bunch of people were like, 'Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.' 'She's unrecognizable, so she's gone to filters because she doesn't want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.'"

She continued: "This is crazy, right?" who shot back in comments and said she was "trying to make fun of it," posting photos with what she called "over the top" filters on her face. But it didn't help. "So many people said I look different," she captioned the Instagram pics in September. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much." Her joke made things worse.

"They were like, 'Well, now she's just defending herself and why is she defending?'" she remembered. "I realized I can do no right." But she won't let the trolls get to her. The hairstyle was a burnt brown in a short cut. While many believe she looked cute, others had negative comments.

She says people have unrealistic expectations of celebrities. "They have this moment when they fall in love with you … and that's who they want you to always be. And there's something really beautiful about that, but there's also something really not OK about that," Hewitt said on the podcast, adding, "Aging in Hollywood is really hard because you can't do anything right."